All 6 incumbent MPs in North East Region axed from Parliament

NSS Executive Director, Mustapha Ussif

All six (6) incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) are not returning to Parliament when the next set is sworn in after they were defeated in the just-ended parliamentary polls.



Leading the chart is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubore Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim who was defeated by the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Mustapha Ussif.



Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim who was seeking to retain the seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) performed abysmally as he polled 9,393 votes against 18,152 votes for the victor.



In the Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hajia Alima who is the incumbent lost to National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the area Alhaji Baba Issifu Seidu.



She polled 29,123 votes against 31,524 for the NDC crushing her hopes of returning to parliament.



Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu and North East Regional Minister, Solomon Namliit Boar also lost his sear to Abed Bandim a former staff of the National Communications Authority.



The Minister polled 16, 684 votes as against the winner who got 18,023 votes.



Chereponi Constituency which had Samuel Abdulai Jabanyite as the MP will now be taken over by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area Tahidu Abdul-Razak who polled 19,800 votes as against 12,859 for the vanquished.



Former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP Daniel Bugri Naabu’s brother Joseph Bipoba Naabu who since the creation of the Yunyoo Constituency in 2012 has been the MP was also crushed out.



He lost to NPP’s Liwaal Oscar having obtained 9,177 votes against 12,103 votes for the winner.



Meanwhile, in the Walwale Constituency which is the hometown of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the incumbent Dr. Sagre Bambange lost in the party’s parliamentary primaries in June this year to Hajia Lariba Abudu who went into the polls to secure a win for the NPP.





