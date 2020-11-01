Politics of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Alhassan Tampuli promises to invest MP’s salary into education

Alhassan Tampuli is contesting for the Gushiegu seat

The Parliamentary Candidate for the Gushiegu Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhassan Tampuli has pledged to invest half of the salary he will earn as an MP into an educational trust for the people of Gushiegu.



Alhassan noted that the fund will be targeted at providing support to people in the constituency who want to further their education at the tertiary level. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority made this statement in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on Happy 98.9 FM and e.TV Ghana.



“In the area of education, I have made the commitment that I will put half of my salary into the Tampuli Education Trust Fund. I will also appeal to other institutions and people to contribute to the fund and make it possible to put the people of the Gushiegu Constituency through tertiary institutions”.



The politician with a special passion for developing the educational infrastructure of the Gushiegu Constituency indicated that within a year, he will ensure all schools in the constituency have comfortable furniture. “I have already given over thousand (1000) dual desks to the education service in my enclave for onward distribution to the schools”.



With the increasing rate at which teachers withdraw from schools in the Northern part of Ghana over the lack of social amenities and housing being of high concern to Alhassan, he also promised to build bungalows and connect these communities to the electrical grid.



“I will construct bungalows, provide electricity and potable water sources to the teachers posted to schools in the constituency. With this available, we can retain teachers who will provide the people with quality education”, he promised.





