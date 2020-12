Regional News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: GNA

Albert Akuka re-elected MP for Garu

Akuka Albert Alalzuuga has been re-elected

The constituents of Garu have reelected Akuka Albert Alalzuuga of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area for the second time in a row.



Mr Akuka polled 12,407 votes out of the 27,471 valid votes cast, representing 45.16 per cent thereby beating Mr Musah Osman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who secured 9,344 votes representing 34.01 per cent and Mr Dominic Azimbe Azumah, who had 5,720 votes representing 20.82 percent.

