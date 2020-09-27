General News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: GNA

Alavanyo Traditional Area condemns attack by secessionist group

The secessionist group attacked two police stations

Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief, and overlord of Alavanyo Traditional Council, has condemned an alleged attack on an indigene by a secessionist group in the Volta Region.



"I want to express our disappointment in the unwarranted attack on our son, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Denise Fiakpoe, an Alavanyo citizen and Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service.



"He sustained various degrees of wounds in the Western Togoland attack. We are with him in prayers and wish him a speedy recovery."



Togbega Atakora, addressing the media in Alavanyo said "it has come to our attention recently that some elements or secessionist group in Ghana who are affiliated to the Western Togoland Movement wants to drag our name into their agenda."



"I want to make it crystal clear that Alavanyo and its people have nothing doing with the Western Togoland Session group and wish to warn those who are involved in that ploy never to use the name and territory of Alavanyo to launch their project."



The Paramount Chief said Alavanyo had suffered a lot from destabilisation due to conflict with its neighbour.



He said it was therefore glaring that there was seemingly some silence and peace in the area and the chiefs and people were working hard towards attaining and maintaining lasting solution and restoration of peace to the Area.



Togbega said what Alavanyo needed at this time was rehabilitation and development of the Area adding that the area was not ready to embroil itself in "another trouble."



"I wish to state without any equivocation that so far as we are concerned, Alavanyo is part of the sovereign state of the Republic of Ghana and that Alavanyo owes allegiance to the State and Government of Ghana," he added.



He admonished all Alavanyo citizens Home and Abroad never to get involved in the" Western Togoland brouhaha."



The Paramount Chief said if any Alavanyo citizen or citizens allowed himself or themselves to be used by any such group of people for any such purpose, the name of Alavanyo should never be dragged into it.



He seized the opportunity to, on behalf of the people of Alavanyo expressed gratitude to the President and the government of Ghana for their peace efforts and also granting the Area autonomy as a Traditional Council to be inaugurated on October 2, 2020.





