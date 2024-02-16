Alassane Ouattara to grace Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The 67th Independence Day Anniversary has been launched in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.



Themed “Our Democracy Our Pride,” this year’s celebration aims to strengthen democracy and maintain peace in Ghana, especially in the context of the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara will grace the event as the Special Guest of Honour.



The celebration will feature 21 contingents, including various security agencies and 11 school contingents, alongside other performances.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s decision in 2017 to rotate the independence celebration among the 16 regions of Ghana seeks to showcase each region’s potential to the world, fostering economic growth.



Mr. Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Jubilee House and Chairman of the National Planning Committee, emphasized the significance of projecting the Eastern Region to the global stage, especially as it is President Akufo Addo’s hometown and marks his last celebration as President.



Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong highlighted the importance of seamless information flow and cohesive planning efforts among various committees involved in organizing the celebration.



The 67th Independence Day Anniversary logo was unveiled.



Activities planned include commemorating the Christianborg shooting incident, an anniversary debate, business and investment forums, national flag hoisting, and school children’s awards.



Other activities include a tour of the Eastern Region to promote tourism, a clean Ghana day, health and fitness walks, music concerts, religious prayers and thanksgiving, a quiz competition, and a “Wear Ghana Day” to promote local textiles.



The celebration will culminate in fireworks, boxing events, and the President’s Cup, among other festivities.