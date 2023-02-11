Alan was chairman of the Economic Management Committee, not Bawumia - Annoh-Dompreh to Buaben Asamoa

General News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has refuted assertions by supporters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be the flagbearer of the party because he will not be a good messenger.



According to him, the suggestions by Alan’s supporters including the former Communication Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, that Bawumia will not be a good messenger because he is responsible for the economic hardship in Ghana, as the head of the country’s Economic Management Team, is totally wrong.



Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, who made these remarks in an Adom TV interview, monitored by GhanaWeb, on Friday, posited why Alan is more responsible for Ghana’s economic meltdown because he is the head of the Economic Management Committee of the Cabinet of Ghana.



“I have heard the things YB (Yaw Buaben Asamoa) has been saying, maybe he is saying it out of ignorance. I just have an answer for him, a very simple one.



“He said Dr Bawumia has run down the economy. This is my answer to him. He should go and check the cabinet architecture of our government. Mr Alan Kyerematen is the chair of the Economic Management Committee of the cabinet.



“Apart from the fact that he was trade minister because of his experience, he was the Chair of the Economic Management Committee of Cabinet before he resigned,” he said in Twi.



The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh and Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku, are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



