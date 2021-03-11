Politics of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Alan’s camp denies Chief Obosu, saying he wasn’t an aide to the Trade Minister

Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen

The camp of Trade Minister Mr Alan Kyerematen has revealed that claims being made by one Chief Obosu that he is a former Press Aide to the minister is not true.



The team in a brief message copied to 3news.com said Chief Obosu was rather a member of the campaign media team of Mr Kyerematen during the past primaries to elect a flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) party and not an aide.



This comes after the team said they have read an article written by Chief Obosu who he described himself as a former aide to Mr Kyerematen. His article, according to Alan’s camp, noted that Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia embodies the NPP’s best shot in the 2024 elections.



“Many formidable personalities within the NPP have vowed to contest the 2023 primaries in a bid to lead the Great Elephant Party to victory come 2024.



“Rumors are rife that Hon. Dan Kwaku Botwe, former General Secretary of the NPP now Local Government Minister, the son of the late Baffour Akoto, the famous linguist of the Asante kingdom, Hon Dr Afriyie Akoto, Agric minister, Hon Alan Kyeremanten, the celebrated Trade and Industry minister as well as His Excellency Dr Mahamadu Bawumia the Vice President of the republic of Ghana are all in the race.



“Despite the political clouts of Hon. Dan Botwe who once served his party as General Secretary with distinction, political pundits and social commentators, delegates, sympathizers and a significant section of the general public have hinted that the political lenses will eventually zoom in on Alan Kyeremanten and Dr Bawumia,” the message quoted Oboosu as saying.



“Chief Obossu contends that Dr Bawumia is the best bet of the NPP in the lead up to 2023 presidential primaries. He hinges his argument on the fact that Dr. Bawumia upon becoming the vice presidential candidate to Nana Akufo-Addo has, since the 2008 elections through to the 2020 elections, raked in tremendous support for the NPP in the Northern Regions of Ghana,” the message said.



“Checks with Alan Kyerematen campaign team has revealed that claims being made by one Chief Obosu that he is a former Press Aide to Mr. John Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen is not true. He was rather a member of the campaign media team with others who had a good leader. He is however entitled to ever opinion he holds.



“It was revealed that at the time that he was hanging around Alan Kyerematen, he was also working with a rival Presidential hopeful so when it was found out, he distanced himself from the Alan team.”