Alan resigns from the NPP

General News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alan Kyerematen has officially resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The former Minister of Trade and Industry made the announcement in a much-anticipated address on Monday, September 25, 2023.



"Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency of 2024 as an independent presidential candidate," he said.



This follows his withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race after things did not quite go well for him in a Super Delegates Conference in the party in August 2023.



The name of his party is the Movement for Change.



