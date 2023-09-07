'Alan never had a campaign team' - Allotey Jacobs on Alan's withdrawal from NPP presidential race

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Bernard Allotey Jacobs says former NPP presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen should blame his campaign team for his failure to garner huge votes during the NPP Special Delegates Conference held on Saturday, August 26.



Alan Kyerematen has bowed out of the party's upcoming presidential election on November 4 raising issues of intimidation, violence and the election being skewed in favor of a specific candidate.



He issued a press statement on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 announcing his withdrawal from the contest.



" . . I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023", he said.



"After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant. The pronouncements made by some leading Members of our Party both before and after the elections, also lend weight to my observations.



"The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party. In addition, the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eye sight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable", portions of the statement further read.



But to Allotey Jacobs, Alan's campaign team caused his downfall.



"Alan Kyerematen never had a campaign team, so he didn't have a base...He didn't have a team. Alan should be aware of this, the political chemistry of this country is such that if you think you have a name and people are hailing you, the voters will show you where power lies. Alan Kyerematen didn't have a team," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



He advised Alan to take a vacation to reflect on this political defeat of his.



"As a matter of fact, the man is so noble but you see, Heaven decides who should be a leader. It is not by the wisdom of men but it is the will of God. But sometimes, in politics, God becomes a neutral referee and if you have a good team, they win the elections for you. Alan didn't have a team."



Tackling the accusations raised by the former Trade Minister as basis for his withdrawal, Allotey Jacobs replied; "In every political defeat, there are always excuses."



