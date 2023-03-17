Alan must accept running mate slot, there is no way he will be the NPP flagbearer - Boateng Agyemang

Politics of Friday, 17 March 2023

Kojo Boateng Agyemang, a former constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Alan Kyerematen, a flagbearer hopeful of the party, to negotiate for and accept to be the running mate of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for the 2024 election.



According to him, the vice president is the most popular person in the NPP now, and there is no way Alan will overcome him to become the flagbearer of the NPP.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on Thursday, monitored by GhanaWeb, Boateng Agyemang said that Alan can one day be the flagbearer of the NPP if he “strategically” accepts to be the running mate now.



“I swear on my father’s grave that if the vice president losses this primary I will stop doing politics... Alan Kyerematen should be strategic and accept the running mate slot because Bawumia will win the flagbearership contest. I will quit politics if Bawumia doesn’t win.



“Everybody in the party knows that the vice president is the best candidate for the party. If Alan accepts to be his running mate our work will be done.



“Politics is about negotiations… Kojo (Alan) can negotiate to be the vice president now and become the candidate of the party after Bawumia. That is what happened in the US when Hilary Clinton was competing with Barak Obama (for the presidential candidate position of the Democratic Party),” he said.



He called on the council of elders of the NPP to start making engagements that will ensure that Alan will accept to be the running mate of Dr Bawumia because it is the best bet for the NPP.



The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



