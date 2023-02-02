Alan doesn’t need NPP ‘bigwigs’ to follow him around – Buaben Asamoa tells critics

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Former MP for Adentan, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has refuted reports that the flagbearership bid of former Minister for Trades and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, is not being supported by the stalwarts of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Alan, as he is affectionately called, announced his intentions to contest in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries and has commenced a tour to meet the delegates of the party at the grassroots level.



His tour of his home region–the Ashanti region– has been described by some supporters of his opponents as unsuccessful because the Members of Parliament in the region were not seen following him in their numbers.



But Buaben Asamoa, a former National Communication Director of the NPP, who is now a key member of Alan’s campaign has described the reports from the camp of their opponents as inaccurate and fuelled by “fear.”



In a comment shared widely with some party members, the astute legal practitioner argued that the grassroots support from the polling station executives and other grassroots party people is enough for the team.



“Somebody thinks “the big guns in the NPP” will decide the flagbearership. Wrong. And wrong again. It is the crowds of neglected Polling Station Executives, over 200,000 of them, who will decide,” he said.



Reacting to the comments from some NPP members who seek to mock their campaign strategy, Buaben Asamoa retorted, “Hogwash. It won’t wash. The so-called ‘large majority’ is a mere three percent of the full delegates conference, and whilst they may have their procured say, the disrespected ninety-seven percent of delegates will definitely have their way.”



Below is his statement;



A PYRRHIC MENTALITY HAS ONLY ONE END GAME. TOXIC FEAR



Somebody thinks “the big guns in the NPP” will decide the flagbearership. Wrong. And wrong again. It is the crowds of neglected Polling Station Executives, over 200,000 of them, who will decide.



And when they do, another pyrrhic victory may be on the cards for those who would rather scheme and traduce than respect genuine ambition. The ambition of servant leadership.



A ‘Pyrrhic Victory – a victory that comes at a great cost, perhaps making the ordeal to win not worth it: it relates to Pyrrhus, a king of Epirus who defeated the Romans in 279 BCE but lost many of his troops’. (httpps://www.meriam-webster.com>…



King Pyrrhus’ actions are perhaps on all fours with those who thought willfully haemorrhaging a majority of 169 would still leave them laughing.



Wrong. An artificial majority and an opposition Speaker later, their lot is fear. Toxic fear.



So, let them continue to focus on the top-heavy incumbency and make assumptions. Literally, polishing ‘balls’ whilst the edifice we all contributed to building, crumbles.



Bunch of failed MPs? Of course. The difference? Leadership. A visionary with a mission. A mission to recapture, restore, rebuild and reward. A mission to modernise the Party that has been willfully brought to its knees. A vision to create a politically functional fighting force, motivated by fairness, respect and reward.



No. Not the pyrrhic winners. They would rather have another scheme. A scheme so sinister it shows how panicked they are. It’s supposed to be simple.



Manipulate the assumed pliant Special Congress of ‘big guns’ to a rather absurd outcome for the heir apparent and then bend the rules to certify the ‘bofrot’ result as final enough to bypass the entire delegates conference “since a procured large majority” have said so.



Hogwash. It won’t wash. The so-called ‘large majority’ is a mere three percent of the full delegates conference, and whilst they may have their procured say, the disrespected ninety-seven percent of delegates will definitely have their way.



Moreover, the National leadership may not be that pliant. And, a large majority in Parliament may have other ideas.



Therefore best practice from the first special Congress. Copies of the post-Congress report are available. It's all about rules. Transparency in formulation, execution and into the delegate's conference. No full stops, twists and turns anywhere. That guarantees the Party going into 2024 with an open mind, willing to die a little to protect democracy and moderate our economic situation.



So smart alecs have your spiteful say. The delegate's conference will certainly have its way. That way will be a freely elected, credible candidate, marketable to varied stakeholders, with a plan. A transformational plan for the benefit of many. Touche.