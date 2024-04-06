Alan and Abu Sakara alliance can push 2024 election into a runoff – Asah-Asante

Politics of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Political Scientist, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante says the new alliance formed between the Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, and former flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Dr. Abu Sakara could push the December 7 presidential election into a runoff.



This is if they can rally Ghanaians to vote for them.



Alan Kyerematen in a statement on Thursday, April 4, 2024, announced that his Movement and Dr. Sakara’s National Interest Movement (NIM), are entering a collaboration operating under the banner called Alliance for Revolutionary Change.



The ultimate goal is to rally Ghanaians of diverse backgrounds with particular emphasis on engaging the youth and women to elect an independent candidate as president of Ghana.



Speaking to Starr News, Dr. Asah-Asante noted that the two, whom he described as gentlemen of ideas, are all familiar with the issues confronting the country and they have what it takes to lead any group worth its salt.



“I have no doubt in my mind that they are a force to be reckoned with. I will not have any doubt in my mind that one day they will graduate to that end where they will come together and forge ahead.



“For me, Alan is a giant. If you look at the Ashanti Region, Central Region, and Eastern Region, I have no doubt that he can cause a stir there.



"Abu Sakara, another fantastic man who has ideas and can also articulate his ideas clearly, has full knowledge of what is happening in this country.



"So the two, if they are able to tie their apron strings together, can cause an upset. Not an upset to win the election but if they get the support of other political parties and if they also perform creditably well they can also push the election to a second round.”