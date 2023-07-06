Alan Kyerematen touts strong track record and transformational vision

Politics of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alan Kyerematen, a hopeful flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called upon party delegates to choose him as their presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



He asserts that his exceptional track record within the party and government positions him as the best candidate to secure victory in the upcoming presidential race.



According to Graphic.com, during his cluster meetings held in Dome-Kwabenya, Ayawaso West Wuogon, and Madina in the Greater Accra Region, Kyerematen emphasized his notable achievements as former Trade and Industry Minister.



He highlighted his role in introducing innovative initiatives such as the Presidential Special Initiatives and the One District One Factory (1D1F) program, showcasing his ability to bring about transformative change when given the opportunity.



Kyerematen also highlighted his unblemished political reputation and strong work ethics as qualities that set him apart from other flagbearer aspirants. He believes that his credentials make him the ideal candidate to lead the nation.



Expressing his support for Kyerematen, John Peter Amewu, Minister for Railways Development and Member of Parliament for Hohoe, urged party delegates to rally behind Kyerematen to protect the NPP's presidential candidate from unwarranted personal attacks by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Amewu emphasized the importance of endorsing Kyerematen to counter any forthcoming NDC propaganda that could impact the party's chances in the 2024 elections.



The cluster meetings provided a platform for NPP delegates from Adenta, Madina, Shai Osu Doku, and other areas to engage in constructive dialogue with Kyerematen;the frontrunner in the NPP flagbearer race. They discussed his plans for the party and the nation at large.



Kyerematen also indicated the fact that the NDC has been unable to find any derogatory evidence against him, emphasizing this as a compelling reason for party delegates to endorse his candidacy.



He urged the party machinery to look beyond the internal primaries and focus on the larger contest with the NDC; the main opposition, with the goal of "breaking the 8" in mind.



YNA/WA



