Alan Kyerematen’s resignation came too late - Ben Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson has reacted to the resignation of Alan Kyerematen as the Minister for Trade and Industry.



According to him, Alan Kyerematen's resignation came late as he was expected to have resigned earlier to focus on his flagbearership race



“I can confirm that it’s true,” Ephson said. “It’s been too long in coming. We should expect a reshuffle in the coming weeks. By Tuesday or Wednesday it will be clear,” asaaseradio.com quoted Ben Ephson.



Alan's resignation from the government was first reported by Accra-based Joy FM, and the former diplomat tendered his resignation on January 5, 2023, adding that it has been accepted in principle by the president.



The report further states that he has been given a few days to wrap up his work and to handover.



Alan is one of the frontline candidates expected to contest for the flagbearership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



