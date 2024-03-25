Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change launches Yellow army KNUST chapter

Politics of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Movement for Change has launched its university campus wing at KNUST on Saturday, 23rd March 2024.



The Spokesperson and Youth Leader, Duke Aaron Sasu, Esq. led the inauguration of the first chapter at the KNUST campus.



Addressing the teeming expectant youth, he encouraged them to be hopeful about the future of Ghana under a credible leader who has years of public and private sector experience backed by solid integrity.



He thanked the hundreds of students who attended for demonstrating faith in the Movement for Change and its founder and leader, Alan Kyerematen. According to Mr. Duke Sasu, this shows that as young people, they are ready to work for the change that they desire. This is how we all contribute to building this nation and moving it from poverty to prosperity.



He charged the Yellow Army to master the content of Alan Kyerematen’s Great Transformational Plan, GTP, as worthy ambassadors of the movement.



The Movement for Change promises to demonstrate a strong presence on all Tertiary campuses. A notice shared on its social media platforms shows that the UCC and UEW-Winneba chapters will be inaugurated on Wednesday 27th and Saturday 30th March respectively.