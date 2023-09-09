'Alan Kyerematen remains a member of NPP' - Sylvester Tetteh dispels 'breakaway' rumors

Politics of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament of Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, has dispelled speculations that the former Trade Minister and presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has left the New Patriotic Party or contemplating forming his own political party.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, he noted that social media is flooded with posters of Alan Kyerematen suggesting he has splintered from the NPP to run for President on his own, but stated emphatically these are false.



According to him, Alan's silence after withdrawing from the NPP's upcoming presidential race is not indicative of his readiness to contest the 2024 election whether as independent candidate or by forming his own party.



"As I speak to you, Alan Kyerematen remains a member of the NPP. He hasn't spoken; he is silent. People must allow sleeping dogs to lie," he intimated.







Alan withdraws from NPP election



Alan Kyerematen, on Tuesday, withdrawn from the upcoming presidential election of the New Patriotic Party despite coming third on the list of the top five candidates to contest the flagbearership on November 4th.



He said in a press statement that "after having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant", adding "the level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party".



He added; "The fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eye sight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable."



He therefore emphasized he is "honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023".