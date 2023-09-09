Alan Kyerematen must have a role in next NPP government - Titus Glover

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Director of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has said that the withdrawal of former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, from the race for the ruling New Patriotic Party’s presidential ticket for 2024, does not sever him from the elephant family.



In a statement posted on social media by Hon. Titus Glover, who is also a former MP for Tema East said that in this regard, he will not expect to see Alan sidelined from the next NPP government under Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



“The negative buzz around Alan’s decision to bow out are exaggerations that will end up nowhere because Alan will, and must be a member of the next government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under Dr. Bawumia,” Titus Glover wrote.



According to him, the former Trade Minister’s vast experience in politics remains indispensable to the NPP and Ghana’s development.



“The NPP has molded Alan Kyerematen into the fine politician and presidential material that he is today, we will be the last to discard him over internal party disagreements,” Hon. Titus Glover added.



Following the former Trade Minister’s announcement that he was abandoning his quest for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NPP, there have been all sorts of drama, with many claiming Alan is quitting the NPP altogether out of anger.



Capitalizing on the former Trade Minister’s stated grievances, including intimidation of his representatives during the vote, at least one executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has invited Alan to cross carpet and join them.



But as Titus Glover points out, Alan Kyerematen has only decried what he says are unfair treatment at the hands of his own party and not vacated his membership of the ruling party.

“Alan remains a member of the NPP for those who do not know and will have a role in our next government under Bawumia and so those thinking they have an advantage to woo him away from the NPP must revise their notes,” Titus Glover wrote.



The former deputy minister of transport and MP pointed out that this is not the first time Alan has been constrained to abandon a flagbearership aspiration, pointing out that in 2007, selfsame Alan resigned from the NPP over alleged intimidation, but returned to the party.



Meanwhile, Titus Glover has called on the NPP’s leadership to look into the former Trade Minister’s grievances and assuage them.