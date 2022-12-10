Alan Kyerematen mobbed by NPP supporters at party headquarters

Politics of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: GNA

Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Alan Kyerematen, on Friday visited the National Headquarters of the New Patriotic Party for his maiden official meting with the newly elected executives of the party at the Asylum Down office.



The Minister was mobbed by swarming number of supporters who thronged the party office after learning about the visit.



With chants of ‘Alan Our Only Hope for 2024’ scores of these party sympathizers could not hide their joy on seeing their colleague patriot interacting heartily at close quarters.



Mr Kyerematen’s visit was part of new efforts to strengthen cohesion between government and party officials.



He was accompanied to the party office by Hon Sylvester Tetteh, MP for Ngleshie Amanfrom, Hon Carlos Ahenkora, MP for Tema West, Hon Catherine Afeku, former Minister for Tourism, Hon Yaw Buaben Asamoa, former MP for Adenta, Hon Dr Alhassan Samira – Former Upper East Regional Minister and Board chairman of GNPA, Alhaji Mumuni COP, a Senior NPP member in the Northern Region.



The Trade and Industry Minister is among three of other party stalwarts fronting for the upcoming Presidential Primaries.