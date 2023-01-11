Alan Kyerematen has failed like Bawumia, he is not an option – Henry Osei Akoto

Politics of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: FAMOUS SENU

A National Organiser aspirant in the just-ended NDC national elections, Henry Osei Akoto has taken a swipe at former trade minister Alan Kyerematen.



The NDC stalwart has opined that the flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party is not an option for the country in the upcoming 2024 elections.



In a tweet, Mr. Osei Akoto stated that the now-resigned trade minister has failed just like his competitor and Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is also rumoured to be lacing his boots for the presidency.



Explaining his reasons for the claim, the 2020 NDC parliamentary candidate for Oforikrom cited the failure of the NDC legacy Komenda sugar factory to function under the watch of Mr. Alan Kyerematen who is affectionately referred to as ‘Alan Cash’.



In a panel discussion on CTV Ghana in 2022, Mr. Osei Akoto alleged that the factory has failed to be operationalized because some powerful people in the country prefer to make money for themselves by importing sugar.



The government promised in September 2022 that the factory will be commissioned by end of the year 2022 for operations but that has not happened.



Henry Osei Akoto has therefore admonished Ghanaians against thinking Alan Cash is an option for rescuing Ghana in 2024.



News trickling in this morning has claimed that the trade minister has resigned from the Akufo-Addo government.



According to Joy News sources, his Mr. Kyerematen tendered his resignation letter to the president yesterday.



It is not clear if the move is to prepare him for the NPP flagbearer race ahead of 2024.



