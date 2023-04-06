Alan Kyerematen donates food items to Chief Imam towards Ramadan

Politics of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: Karim Komi, Contributor

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, and flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party, Alan Kyerematen, has made a generous donation to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and the general Muslim community towards the 2023 Ramadan.



The donation, including rice, water, tea, milk, tomato paste, sugar and biscuits, among others, reflects his commitment to ensuring that members of the Muslim fraternity stay nourished in this solemn period.



Alan Kyerematen made the donation to Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, at his New Fadama residence on April 5, 2023.



Mr Kyerematen indicated that the donation forms part of his commitment to giving back to society.



“Even though I’m not a stranger, I’m also very glad to come and visit my father. I’m even more pleased when I visit during this period. Its is period for spiritual renewal even as we have come to seek chief Imam’s blessings for me specifically as I embark on this journey,” he said.



Alan has been tipped to win the NPP presidential race towards election 2024.



The party has slated November 4, 2023 as the date for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.



Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu applauded the gesture of Mr Kyerematen.



“Allah is the only one who can reward you. But we will also add to your wish and desire by way of prayers so that God will bring into fulfillment of your heart desires,” he said.







Those who accompanied the flagbearer-hopeful were the former MP for Madina, Alhaji Saddique Abubakar Boniface; a former Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa; the MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Kissi Adomako; National Deputy Coordinator, Zongo Caucus for Alan, Alhaji Kamel; the constituency chairman for Tema West, Nana Boakye; Okaikwei Central Constituency Chairman, Mr. Nortey; among others.