Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Alan Kyerematen calls on NPP youth to take over election 2020 campaign

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan John Kojo Kyerematen

Alan John Kojo Kyerematen has called on the youth of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take over the campaign for the upcoming 2020 Presidential and parliamentary elections in order to give the party a resounding victory in December.



He made the call during the launch of the Ashanti Regional NPP Youth Wing's 2020 Election Campaign Team at the Georgia Hotel in Kumasi on Sunday 20th September 2020.



The Trade and Industry Minister who was in Kumasi for other official duties made time to attend the function.



He called on the youth of the party to build in them an attitude of self-acknowledgement because this is what would motivate them to put in all their efforts. He acknowledged the youth wing as the life-wire of the party since the sustainability of the party depends on them.



Alan cash as he is affectionately called advised the youth to run the campaign with all the energy they have to give Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP another term to do more for the country.



In his last remarks, he told the youth to come up with more innovative campaign strategies to meet the current Covid-19 situation.



He reminded the youth that this elections campaign will be more digital and for that matter, the need for a more digitalised approach especially as the last days of the election draws near.



Other speakers at the event included the Minister for Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka ‘Chairman Wontumi’, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, Henry Nana Boakye among others.

