Alan Kyeremanten, others supporting Dzata Cement a sign of fixing the country – ‘Opeele’ Boateng

Regional News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: GNA

Social Commentator and economic writer, Coach ‘Opeele’ Boateng has said that the #FixTheCountry agenda can never be realized if we do not fix our politics first.



Expanding on this statement, he shared that a lot of the things that happen in the country are often characterized by politics and if left unchecked can stall the development of the country.



In a panel discussion on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben show, the Social Commentator, however, observed that the current trend where bigwigs from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have openly supported the Dzata Cement project by Ibrahim Mahama is a sign that the country is being fixed.



According to him, their support for the project washes away any politicization of the project, hence, moving the country to development.



“If we fix the politics, the country will be fixed. A typical example is the Dzata Cement. Look at how Osafo Marfo and the Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng, and others have supported the project. I heard that Osafo Marfo’s son works there now. If it happens this way, then it washes politics from the Dzata cement. It becomes a national product that all will patronize to develop the country. In this case, no one will label the brand as one for the ex-President’s brother.”



Coach Opeele encouraged all to patronize the made in Ghana cement to develop the country.



“We need to promote our own. We have to help Ibrahim Mahama’s product so that he can employ more people as he expands the factory to other regions. So, we need to stop that politics of branding who is in which party,” he added.



Ibrahim Mahama, who is the brother of former Ghana President John Mahama, is the founder of Dzata Cement Limited.



The over $100 million investment is located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port, with the cement set to hit the market soon.



Meanwhile, some members of the NPP have called on Ghanaians to support Ibrahim Mahama’s locally-produced Dzata Cement.



For example, Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry commended Ibrahim Mahama, for investing heavily in the cement industry.



The Minister further encouraged Ghanaians to support the first-ever wholly-owned cement factory and believe in the ability of local entrepreneurs.



Similarly, the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, urged Ghanaians to support Ibrahim Mahama’s locally-produced Dzata Cement. According to him, the businessman needs to be supported to grow, since his cement is the only brand that is currently Ghanaian owned.