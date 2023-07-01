Alan, Bawumia to face NPP’s vetting committee same day

Politics of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the commencement of the vetting process for its presidential aspirants, as the party gears up for the highly anticipated presidential flagbearership race. The vetting process is set to begin on Monday, July 3, and will continue until Wednesday, July 6, 2023.



According to a statement issued by Evans Nimako, the Secretary to the National Presidential Vetting Committee, the first day of vetting, July 3, will see Alan John Kyerematen, former Minister for Trade and Industry, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Kwadwo Poku appearing before the committee.



On July 4, the committee is scheduled to vet three more candidates Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Energy Minister, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former NPP General Secretary, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, will all face scrutiny regarding their presidential aspirations.



The remaining candidates will undergo the vetting process on July 5 and 6, as indicated in the statement. The NPP urges all presidential hopefuls to adhere to the schedule and actively participate in the vetting process, which is a crucial step in determining the party's candidate for the upcoming general elections.



However, the total number of the aspirants will be trimmed down to five during the first round of the vetting process.



The vetting process serves as a platform for aspirants to present their visions, policies, and plans for the country's development to the NPP's National Presidential Vetting Committee.



The election is slated for November 3, 2023.





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





AM/SARA