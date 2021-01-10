Politics of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Alan, Bawumia contest for 2024 not healthy at the moment - Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Assin Central lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong has asked members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to desist from the campaign activities they have started for their preferred personality to lead the party as a presidential candidate into the 2024 elections.



Kennedy Agyapong said the timing for such activity is not right given that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has just been sworn into office for his second term.



He explained that if the NPP will be able to win the next elections it will largely depend on the performance of Mr. Akufo-Addo hence, he should be supported to deliver.



Posters of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyeremateng vying for the flagbearership position of the NPP ahead of the next elections have emerged on social media just a few weeks after the party won the December 7, 2020, elections.



Mr Agyapong said regarding this matter on his station, Oman FM that “A disturbing phenomenon is gradually creeping within the rank and file of the NPP.



“Even when we haven’t sworn in President Akufo-Addo there was this issue about Alan and Bawumia, who among them will lead NPP into 2024.



“What is this? This brings a lot of fragmentation, it disintegrates the party completely.



“I will appeal to the party people to take a lesson from how most of the NPP MPs lost in the 2020 elections. Ghanaians are not fed up with the NPP, rather the doing of NPP members themselves is costing the party.



“What happened to our MPs is a sign that we need to work hard to win in 2024. If we all come together, realize our mistakes and put things behind us and rally behind whoever will eventually win the flagbearer position when the time comes we will have victory. With unity definitely, we will win 2024.



“Let us give ourselves two years and see. The likelihood of any candidate to win 2024 will depend on Akufo-Addo. The man has just been sworn in and so let us see how far he can take the country.”