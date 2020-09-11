Politics of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akyem people were not insulted – Ofosu-Ampofo defends Mahama, Adongo

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Chairman, NDC

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that none of his party faithful has insulted the Akyem ethnic group.



He explained that the recent accusation of some members of his party is a calculated attempt by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to divert attention from ‘The People’s Manifesto’ of the NDC, which the NDC said will turn the fortunes of the country around.



“If somebody puts up a post and refers to a group within government pursuing something and the person speaks about them, I don’t see why the whole Akyem community will appropriate it to themselves and decide to go and demonstrate,” Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said at a training programme in Accra for lawyers and other NDC members on electoral laws ahead of the December 7 polls.



He added that the recent demonstration by some people who have declared themselves as Akyem is to “divert attention from our manifesto and the kind of earthshaking effect that it has brought to the government. Otherwise I don’t think anybody has insulted the people of Akyem”.



Ofosu-Ampofo noted that the NDC will not continue these sentiments and will refrain from entertaining arguments in that respect.



John Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has been called upon to denounce an article with the words "Akyem Sakawa Boys" in the headline, written by MP Isaac Adongo which some people say is derogatory.



A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Okyeman on Wednesday demonstrated against the former President and the NDC for allegedly describing them as ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.