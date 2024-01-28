Akyem Swedru MP wins NPP constituency primary

Politics of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: GNA

Julian Sarfo-Kantanka, the Birim South District Electoral Officer, has declared Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Incumbent Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru, as the winner in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary.



He contested with two others and won with 194 votes.



The other two; Mr Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant General, got 94 votes, while Mr Jerome Kwame Akordor, Consultant, got 10 votes.



Mr Sarfo-Kantanka said the total number of voters was 303 while the valid votes were 298 with no rejected ballot.



The New Patriotic Party scheduled January 27, 2024, to conduct a parliamentary primary election in the various constituencies nationwide to elect a candidate to represent the party in the upcoming general election.



The election commenced at 0700 hours and ended at 1400 hours.