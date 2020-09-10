General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Akyem Sakawa mafias: Mahama must immediately render 'unreserved apology'! - Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has called for immediate apology from former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to Akyem people.



Former President John Dramani Mahama recently shared an article by Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo which described the Akyem tribe where President Nana Akufo-Addo hails from as ''Akyem sakawa boys and grandpas''.



Agyapa Sakawa Brouhaha



The article was titled ''Agyapa Royalties Fraud Is The Last Straw: The Akyem Sakawa Boys and Grandpas Must Go''.



"Agyapa royalties deal is a big fraud on Ghana by Akufo-Addo and the Akyem Mafia. You mortgaged Getfund proceeds in excess of GHS25 billion for the next 10 years to borrow $1.5 billion and yet you could not expand educational infrastructure and build new schools to end double track, you mortgaged bauxite buried on the ground to Sinohydro to borrow $2 billion but has nothing to show after almost 2 years, you mortgaged ESLA proceeds for the next 10 years’ worth in excess of GHS30 billion in 10 years to raise energy sector bonds of about $1.3 billion and yet energy sector debts remain unpaid and you have since accumulated over $ 2 billion additional energy sector debt with power producers threatening to shut their power plants.



"How can 76-year-old Akufo-Addo mortgage revenues of about GHS75 billion of the state for his maladministration to steal without caring about how his children and grandchildren will manage the economy into the future. No wicked man has ever ruled this country and destroyed Ghana’s fiscal and debt framework the way Nana Addo and the empty lying Dr Bawumia have done...They will now sell us to borrow to satisfy their insatiable corrupt habits if they are allowed 1 more year in office," portions of the article read.



Mahama Refuses To Retract



Mr. Mahama has come under intense criticisms following his action but has refused to retract and apologize.



“President Akufo-Addo has lost the right to complain because while he was in opposition, he called his predecessors all sorts of names.



“He called me Dr. Do Little and called somebody ‘Simpa Panyin’ and I don’t want to repeat some of the things he has said. He is a President who has called his critics naysayers and Jeremiahs, so I don’t understand on what standard he will be offended at this time because, when he has precedence of name-calling,” he justified why he validates the Akyem sakawa comment.



Call For Apology



Kwamena Duncan, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', wondered if, in what he termed as an impossible case that former President Mahama wins the 2020 elections, he will be able to step a foot in the Akyem community.



He found the Mahama's comments in utter distaste and called on him to do the needful.



''God forbid but should he become a President, will he be able to step a foot in Akyem; that he's going to meet with people he describes as fraudsters and criminals. Is that the point?''



"If he had described Akufo-Addo as a sakawa President, he might be okay with that. That is his view. But to lump an entire tribe, ancestry and generations, to call them sakawa people; my goodness! There's something that is pending that this country ought to deal with. That is why the entire country must reject such a person," he fumed.



" . . the man must be made to render unreserved apology," he asserted.





