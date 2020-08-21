Politics of Friday, 21 August 2020

Akufo-Addo will concede defeat to us - APC

Leader of All People’s Congress, Dr Hassan Ayariga

Head of Communications for the All People’s Congress (APC), Mr. Ansah Tawiah says President Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama will concede defeat to the party because they will win the 2020 polls.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.6Fm, he said the APC is poised for victory and December 7, Ghanaians will give them the nod to lead Ghana.



The party will be holding its delegates Congress on Monday, August 24, 2020 to lect it’s presidential candidate and national executives.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong voters are disappointed in the ruling NPP and opposition NDC because they have both failed us despite the years they spent governing us.



The APC, he added, is the only third force that can help maintain a stable economy, create jobs and better opportunities for all.



He encouraged voters to give the APC the opportunity so the country will progress.

