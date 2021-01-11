Politics of Monday, 11 January 2021

Akufo-Addo will become a former President in one month – Former Deputy Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Joseph Yammin has insisted that former President John Dramani Mahama will be sworn in as President of Ghana after Supreme Court (SC) ruling in a little over a month



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Supreme Court of Ghana challenging the outcome of the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) boss Jean Mensa in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The 2020 flag bearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama has failed to concede defeat as he has described the presidential election results as flawed rigged in favour of his closest contender



In an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former Deputy Sports Minister Joseph Yammin said President Akufo-Addo will be the former President of the Republic of Ghana after the Supreme Court ruling.



“After the party collated our pink sheet, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC won the elections and per the figures declared by Electoral Commision boss Jean Mensa, none of the candidates had 50.1% so it is a run-off election” Yammin explained.



“All that we (NDC) are demanding is Supreme Court should calculate the percentage of the figures which the EC of boss Jean Mensa used to declare Akufo-Addo as president. Even Supreme Court can order for an independent body to do the calculations”. He suggested.



According to Joseph Yammin, Electoral Commission rigged the elections to favour Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP.



“EC boss Jean Mensa planned to rig the elections for NPP even before her appointment. Everything was planned from registration of Ghana Card, registration of voter ID cards to the declaration of the elections results but the truth of the election will come out after Supreme Court ruling”.



He added “I wonder why some people in the NPP still believe NDC does not have case but I can boldly tell you Nana Akufo-Addo is not happy after NDC petitioned the Supreme Court.



He therefore appealed to Supreme Court Judges to apply the law but not to favour anyone.