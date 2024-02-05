Akufo-Addo wanted to rename UDS after Rawlings as a token of justification – Osei Akoto

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former National Organiser hopeful of the NDC, Henry Osei Akoto, has alleged that the reason President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tried to renaming the University of Development Studies (UDS) after the late former President Jerry John Rawlings was as a form of justification.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo wanted to rename UDS after Rawlings following concerns about him renaming a number of universities in the country after stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) tradition.



But as is widely known, the offer was rejected by the later former president, although it was under his government that the institution of higher education was constructed.



Osei Akoto made this claim as he was reacting to former President John Dramani Mahama’s promise to revert all the public universities renamed by President Akufo-Addo to their original names, if his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), comes to power, in a series of post shared on X on February 3, 2024.



Henry Osei Akoto added that rather than wanting to rename the country's universities after NPP stalwarts, even though the party had nothing to do with them, Akufo-Addo should build more and then name them after his party people.



“He wanted to rename UDS after Rawlings as a token of justification. As usual, the honourable Rawlings rejected the idea.



“The country's properties are not NPP properties. They can build more infrastructure and name them after their family members if they like. But, they should leave the universities' names alone!” he wrote on X.



Osei Akoto went on to list all the public universities Akufo-Addo has renamed, which the NPP had nothing to do with.



“Crook Akufo-Addo renamed the following universities after NPP stalwarts and Ephraim Amu. None of these universities did the NPP build: UPSA - Nana Ampomah UPS; UDS Navrongo – CK Tedam University for Technical and Applied Sciences; UDS Wa – Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies; Ho Technical University – Ephraim Amu Technical University.



“UENR – Dr. Busia University of Energy and Natural Resources; UEW Kumasi – Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development; UHAS – Komla Gbedemah UHAS; UMAT – George Grant UMAT (named after Paa Grant),” he wrote.



View his posts below:





1\

In case you don't grasp @JDMahama's stance on restoring the names of universities Akufo-Addo has renamed, let me help you understand.



Crook Akufo-Addo renamed the following universities after NPP stalwarts and Ephraim Amu. None of these universities did the NPP build. pic.twitter.com/UVDy6w6nQI — Henry Osei Akoto (@HenryOseiAkoto_) February 3, 2024

3\

UENR = Dr. Busia University of Energy and Natural Resources

UEW Kumasi = Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development

UHAS = Komla Gbedemah UHAS

UMAT = George Grant UMAT (named after Paa Grant) — Henry Osei Akoto (@HenryOseiAkoto_) February 3, 2024

The country's properties are not NPP properties. They can build more infrastructure and name them after their family members if they like. But, they should leave the universities' names alone! — Henry Osei Akoto (@HenryOseiAkoto_) February 3, 2024

BAI/AE