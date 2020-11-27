Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Akufo-Addo wanted me to probe Mahama after he became NDC flagbearer – Amidu

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his successor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo impressed upon him to investigate former President John Dramani Mahama, after he won the NDC primaries to become the party’s flagbearer.



In a lengthy statement in response to the President’s acceptance of his resignation, the former Attorney General stated that Akufo-Addo also consented to his decision not to investigate the former President over the Airbus Scandal.



Mr Amidu’s comment is in response to the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo’s November 17 letter in which he claimed that the former Special Prosecutor had “erroneously and without moral or legal basis” decide to confer immunity on National democratic Congress Presidential Candidate, John Mahama in the Airbus Scandal.



But Mr Amidu in his response stated that “I took the decision to hold in abeyance the investigation of former President John Dramani Mahama with the knowledge and consent of the President as the Chairman of the National Security Council on purely national security grounds and not politics.”



“The President also knows that he instructed a Minister of State while he the President was on a campaign tour in the Northern Region to liaise with me to explore whether or not it was prudent to investigate former President Mahama after he won his party’s primaries to be its flagbearer.



“The President was briefed as Chairman of the National Security Council as to why the investigation had to be held in abeyance till after the election and he consented to it. I can prove this with mathematical precision if the President so wishes,” he said.





