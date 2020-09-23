General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo urges NPP members to go and spread the NPP good story to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged members of his campaign team to go all out to every corner of the country and propagate the good news of his administration to Ghanaians.



In a post on his Facebook Timeline, the President indicated that Ghanaians need to hear the NPP’s message loud and clear so that NPP will be given another mandate to govern the country for another four years.



“Let us make sure our message is heard loud and clear from Axim to Aflao, and from Accra to Paga. Let us go to every part of the country and spread the story of our good news,” the post read.



Akufo-Addo added that the campaign team of the incumbent party needs to tell the young people of this country about “the possibilities Free SHS will present them; tell the farmers about the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, which translates into enhanced income levels for them; and let us tell the business entrepreneurs about the reduction of their tax burdens and the improvement of the business climate, so their businesses can flourish, and they can, in turn, create jobs.”



This year’s election is very crucial as the former President and NDC flagbearer is doing all that he can to get back to power and “correct the mistakes” he committed.



In view of this, both parties even though because of COVID-19 restrictions and ban on public gathering have found a way of meeting the electorate in order to sell their ideas to them.



The incumbent NPP launched their manifesto dubbed “Leadership of service: protecting our progress, transforming Ghana for all” at the University of Cape Coast, Cape Coast, whilst the NDC launched their manifesto dubbed “Jobs, prosperity and more; the people’s manifesto” at the University for Professional Studies, Accra.



Akufo-Addo stated that the Free SHS…One District, One Factory….One Village, One Dam..The Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs and many other initiatives are anchored on an agenda to "liberate the energies of the people" in reference to the JB Danquah speech which formed the philosophy of the Danquah-Busiah tradition, to wit, a "property-owning democracy" or a capitalist society.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.