General News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo to meet cabinet on possible school reopening – Oppong Nkrumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo will tomorrow, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 meet cabinet to decide on the possible reopening of schools in January, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed.



According to him, the government has been in discussions with various stakeholders within the sector to come up with a comprehensive and detailed plan on the reopening of schools and hence, the President’s meeting with his cabinet tomorrow is to finalize and provide a way forward.



In a Twitter post on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the Minister disclosed that “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prepares to meet cabinet tomorrow for a decision on the possible reopening of schools in January. Key on his agenda will be to examine the proposals for assuring the safety of our children, should schools reopen.”



With sections of the public raising concerns as to a potential spike in our COVID numbers should schools resume, the Minister assured that so far, government’s management of the pandemic has been excellent and it will take a decision that will be in the best interest of the country.



“These decisions are not made lightly. But so far, all his COVID management decisions have been spot on. Fingers crossed, he will make the best decision in the interest of our children and our schools,” he added





President @NAkufoAddo prepares to meet cabinet tomorrow for a final decision on the possible reopening of schools in January. Key on his agenda will be to examine the proposals for assuring the safety of our children, should schools reopen. — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) December 29, 2020

These decisions are not made lightly. But so far all his covid management decisions have been spot on. Fingers crossed, he will make the best decision in the interest of our children and our schools. — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) December 29, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.