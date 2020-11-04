Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Akufo-Addo to inspect, inaugurate infrastructural projects in Ashanti Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would on Wednesday, November 4, begin a four-day working visit to the Ashanti Region to inspect and inaugurate some infrastructural projects designed to uplift the living conditions of the people.



The projects relate to education, health, housing, roads, industry and social amenities.



The Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), in an itinerary of the President’s visit copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said Nana Akufo-Addo would, as part of the tour, interact with the chiefs and people of some selected communities.



They include Akrokerri, New Edubiase, Fomena and Barekese.



According to the itinerary, educational projects lined-up for inauguration by the President comprise a 450-bed capacity boys’ dormitory block at the Asare Bediako Senior High School (SHS), Akrokerri, 450-bed capacity boys’ dormitory block at Fomena TI Ahmadiyya and 12-unit classroom block at Barekese SHS.



He would also inaugurate the Obuasi Campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



On health, the President is expected to inaugurate the new Bekwai Municipal Hospital, 60-bed capacity hospital at Akropong and also inspects ongoing works at the Fomena Hospital.



Other activities include the inspection of the Anwiankwanta-Obuasi and Obuasi Town Roads, construction of the New Edubiase Sports Stadium, the inauguration of the Atwima-Nwabiagya District’s two-storey administration block and sod-cutting for work to commence on the stalled Boankra Inland Port Project.



On his recent visit to the Region, President Nana Akufo-Addo disclosed that the last four years of his administration had seen the execution of over 1, 700 development projects in Ashanti.



Giving the breakdown, he said 774 of the projects were completed while 1,050 were ongoing, including education, roads and aviation, water and sanitation and health.





