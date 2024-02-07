Akufo-Addo to deliver message on state of the nation on February 27

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, has indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver a message on the state of the nation to the House on February 27.



This address, in accordance with article 67 of the Constitution, is expected to provide an insightful overview of the State of the Nation.



The First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament is anticipated to be a busy period for Members of Parliament as they tackle a substantial amount of parliamentary business.



With approximately 83 bills and 71 instruments slated for consideration, alongside 617 oral questions and 14 urgent questions, the agenda is certainly demanding.



Acknowledging the challenges posed by the extensive agenda, the office of the leader of government business has been collaborating with ministers to prioritize the items to be addressed during the meeting.



This concerted effort aims to ensure that the limited time available to the House is utilized effectively.



To accommodate the workload and maximize productivity, the Business Committee has proposed that the House convenes on Mondays, starting from February 19, 2024.



This scheduling adjustment is intended to offset the statutory holidays observed during the session.



In light of these developments, MPs have been urged to prepare themselves for the tasks ahead, as they engage in robust debates and deliberations to address the nation's pressing concerns.



President Akufo-Addo's forthcoming address on the State of the Nation holds significance amidst these deliberations, offering a platform for him to outline his administration's achievements, challenges, and future plans.



