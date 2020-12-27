Politics of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo thinks Ghanaians are imbeciles – NDC MP

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency, Dr Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region Dr Clement Apaak is incensed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently described the just-ended elections as free, fair, transparent and peaceful.



President Akufo-Addo has described the December 7 elections as such in his Christmas message to Ghanaians.



But Dr Apaak of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has rejected results of the polls, said the president may be taking Ghanaians for fools.



“Well if true, he must think Ghanaians are imbeciles!,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



“How could an election that saw the killing of citizens, Akufo-Addo military/vigilante raids on collation centres, attacks on NDC MPs elect, padding of votes for Akufo-Addo and reducing JMs votes at regional collation centres, the changing of Presidential results 6 times, be described as such?” he quizzed.



Find his write-up below:



Merry Christmas – Is it true that Mr. Akufo-Addo described the 2020 elections as transparent, free, fair, credible and safe in his Xmas message? Well if true, he must think Ghanaians are imbeciles!



How could an election that saw the killing of citizens, Akufo-Addo military/vigilante raids on collation centres, attacks on NDC MPs elect, padding of votes for Akufo-Addo and reducing JMs votes at regional collation centres, the changing of Presidential results 6 times, be described as such?



The 2020 elections were NOT transparent, free, fair, credible and safe! The outcome of the 2020 elections are NOT credible, neither were the processes leading to the outcome transparent, free, fair and safe.



Jesus stood up against injustice! Jesus challenged exploitative temple practices! Jesus preached fairness and equity. Jesus would not accept fictionalised results of a flawed election.



Merry Christmas!



Dr. Clement Apaak M.P and M.P Elect, Builsa South









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.