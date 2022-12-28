Akufo-Addo swears in two new Supreme Court Justices

General News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly sworn into office, two new Justices of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



According to starrfm.com.gh, the two new Justices were Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.



The report indicated that the swearing-in was done on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at a brief ceremony held at Flagstaff House.



Prior to the swearing of the Justices, the Appointments Committee of Parliament recommended, to the plenary, the approval of two judges who were nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointment as Supreme Court Justices.



“The Committee, therefore, recommends to the House by consensus the approval of Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu as justices of the Supreme Court.



“The Committee also request to the House to adopt its report and approve the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court,” parts of the committee’s report which was sighted by GhanaWeb read.



It can be recalled that four nominees, including Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court; and Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal, were vetted in October 2022 after their nomination by President Akufo-Addo.



The report of the Appointments Committee did not indicate the fate of the remaining two nominees, Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu and Justice George Kingsley Koomson.



