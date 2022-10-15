Akufo-Addo suspends 'galamsey DCE'

General News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso has been suspended by the Akufo-Addo for his alleged involvement in galamsey.



The decision follows a leaked audio that implicates the District Chief Executive encouraging illegal mining activities in his district.



In a letter communicating the decision by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the sector minister, Daniel Botwe said the suspension is to allow investigation into the matter by the appropriate agencies to verify the authenticity of the alleged audio recording.



Some members of the Assembly had already called on President Akufo-Addo, his Chief of Staff, the Local Government and Decentralization Minister, and Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Abu Jinapor to investigate the allegations.



Meanwhile, the President has warned that he will not shield any government official found complicit in galamsey activities.



He made these comments when he met with MMDCEs at a galamsey engagement in Kumasi.



