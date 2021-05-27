Akufo-Addo supporting burning of excavators senseless - Baba Jamal

Politics of Thursday, 27 May 2021

•Akufo-Addo has asked persons against burning of excavators in galamsey fight to go court



• Baba Jamal in reaction thinks the announcement made by the President was illogical



• He averred that Akufo-Addo does not trust his members with the seized excavators



On the back of calls by President Akufo-Addo asking persons kicking against the burning of excavators to go to court, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia constituency, Baba Jamal, thinks otherwise.



According to him, it is unreasonable for President Akufo-Addo to laud security personnel burning seized excavators on site.



He opined that the President does not trust his people because of previous experiences where the equipment seized go missing at a designated location.



Speaking on Neat FM's Ghana Montie show on Thursday, Baba Jamal said, “he [President Nana Addo] should rather tell us that he doesn’t trust his people with the seized excavators because of their previous experience, hence, the illegal burning than telling affected people to go to court.”



"This doesn't make sense to me," he stated.



In his view, the government is not toeing the right path in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.



He reiterated that the burning of excavators not the right way to go to stop the growing menace.



“Why don’t we burn houses and other properties when the state seizes them?” he quizzed.



