Akufo-Addo spends GH¢2.8 million on private jet to Paris, Johannesburg – Ablakwa alleges

General News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo spent a whopping GH¢2.8 million on a private jet on his recent trips to France and Johannesburg.



In a piece on his Facebook page, the ranking member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament alleged that the president decided to rent an aircraft that cost the Ghanaians taxpayer £15,000 an hour.



He further added that the President left Accra for Paris on the 16th of May and then from Paris to Johannesburg and back to Accra on the 25th of May accumulating a total of 23 hours amounting to a colossal £345,000. At the current exchange, the amount totals GH¢2,828,432.80.



The former deputy Education Minister confirmed to starrfm.com.gh that he has enough evidence to back his claims if the presidency denies his allegations.



Below is the full write up by Okudzeto Ablakwa







