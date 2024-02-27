Akufo-Addo sometimes jokes with his comments on issues - Kwame Pianim defends

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

An economist and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim, has come to the defence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some of his remarks that have sparked public outrage in recent times.



According to him, the president often makes jokes with his commentaries and does not intend to offend anyone.



This comes after two recent instances where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said things that got the public displeased.



The first instance occurred when the president met the residents of Mepe after they were affected by the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage.



In his address, he told them that even though they usually would not vote for him, as president, he is the father of the nation and that he is committed to his duties.



The second instance was when the president told the chiefs and leaders of Ekumfi, in the Central Region, that he turned a blind eye to their developmental needs because they voted out the NPP MP for their area during the 2020 elections.



In both instances, the president came under severe public criticism for being insensitive, divisive, and partisan.



But Kwame Pianim speaking on Joy News’ AM Show on February 26, noted that the president was just being funny and not malicious.



“Nana sometimes has a serious mere. People don't know that he is funny, he likes to tell jokes. When he was talking about the disaster on Volta Lake, he said, ‘I am not here because of politics, I know you don’t vote for me but I am here because I am the father of the nation and there is a disaster so, I have to be here’ and the people were there. He was just cracking a joke. Is he not allowed to do that?



“Maybe he shouldn't have said that over there but we should give the devil his due,” he stated.



Even though he acknowledged that the president's job is to develop the whole nation regardless of political affiliation, Kwame Pianim stated that the president was trying to motivate them to vote for the NPP in the future.



“In telling them that he denied them development because they didn't vote for the MP from the party, he ended by telling them ‘Next time vote for somebody so that we take a look at your development.’ There are places in the Ashanti Region which voted for NPP but they are not being developed.



“The envelope is always limited and politicians will talk but when you become president, your job is to develop the whole nation. If there are resources there, you develop them… I think we should be moving beyond that and let Ghanaians know that you are free to select the party you want but once we finish that, we move forward,” he stated.



He added that when it comes to the president’s decisions and commentaries, they all aim at benefiting the country and not just the party.



“The party is an instrument for winning political power to govern. If he [Akufo-Addo] did it for the party to be able to prepare for the next term or to end on a crescendo, it is good for the nation,” he added.



