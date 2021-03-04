General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Akufo-Addo scouts for 'Ofori-Atta replacement' to present 2021 budget

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will not be present to deliver the 2021 budget

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is considering three persons to present the 2021 Budget to parliament next week Friday, March 12, 2021.



They are the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade Minister-Designate Alan Kyerematen and Dr Owusu-Afriyie Akoto.



The leader of the majority caucus disclosed this yesterday March 2, 2021, in Parliament.



This comes on the back of the inability of the Finance Minister-Designate Ken Ofori-Atta to return on time from his two weeks medical leave in the United States.



Meanwhile, Economist Prof. Eric Osei-Assibey has stated that it is not against the constitution for another person to read the budget on behalf of the Finance Minister.



“I am not too sure whether it has happened in this country when the Finance Minister will not be available to present the budget but it is not against the constitution in any way if you look at Article 179 of the constitution under the authorization of expenditure, it states clearly that the president shall cause to be prepared and laid before parliament at least one month before the end of the financial year.



"An estimate of the revenue and the expenditure of the government of Ghana for the following Financial year and so it is definitely not out of place it is within the president's mandate to cause any of his lieutenant to present the budget on his behalf and so whether the Finance Minister is available or not the president can still go ahead and do that.” He said.