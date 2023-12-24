Akufo-Addo scored grade F in fight against galamsey - John Mahama

General News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has rebuked President Nana Akufo-Addo's performance in addressing illegal mining, popularly known as "galamsey."



Mahama asserted that if the president were to be graded on his efforts, he would receive an "F," indicating a failure.



Speaking at a gathering of NDC supporters in the Central Region as part of his Building Ghana Tour, Mahama expressed dissatisfaction with Akufo-Addo's commitment to combating illegal mining.



He highlighted the ongoing environmental damage, emphasising that water bodies and lands continue to be adversely affected despite the president's promises.



“He [reference to Akufo-Addo] said he was going to fight against galamsey and he is willing to put his presidency on the line in the fight against galamsey. We all know that he has failed. If it were an exam, he would have scored grade F, this means he has failed.



“If you look at how he claims to be fighting illegal mining, the water bodies are still being destroyed. The lands are also being destroyed. Some of us have been advocating for the decentralisation of the small scale mining sector,” he stated.



Mahama further proposed a decentralised approach to addressing small-scale mining issues, advocating for the establishment of Minerals Commission offices in every district where gold mining occurs.



According to him, this decentralisation would enable the commission to regulate the mining sector more effectively.



Additionally, Mahama suggested employing graduates from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to educate miners on proper mining practices.



“Every part of the country where we mine gold, there must be a Minerals Commission office there. This is because the commission is the regulator of the mining sector. So, when we open their offices in every district, they can employ students who graduate from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), to teach the miners how to conduct proper mining,” he stated.



