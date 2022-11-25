Akufo-Addo says what he wants for his benefit, not the general public – Dr Amoako

Politics of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Amoako Baah, a senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being a phony person.



According to Dr Baah, he has observed that anytime the president makes statements on challenges in the country, he is only interested in how he will be perceived and says things that he wants without necessarily addressing the issues at hand.



In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the NPP's leading member bemoaned the fact that the recent address by Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians on the economic challenges in the country was pre-recorded.



“Our Country is different from that of America, so why will you make their aspiration ours, word for word? It does work like that. You have to look at the things affecting your citizens and address them on it.



“When I realised that he was superficial some time ago, I did not like it at all, I was embarrassed and I never spoke about it.



“And I have observed that is how he is. Most of the time, when he gets the chance to address Ghanaians, he only reads speeches instead of speaking on the issues from his heart; you see him reading speeches," he said in Twi.



“Even his recent address to Ghanaians on the current economic hardship was pre-recorded. This was a time he could have spoken to Ghanaians face to face so that he can give them some solace. But he says what he wants not what will touch the heart of Ghanaians,” he added.



Watch the interview below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG