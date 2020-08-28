Politics of Friday, 28 August 2020

Akufo-Addo's reasons for military deployment in Volta Region contradictory - Dzifa Gomashie

NDC parliamentary candidate for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has said government keeps changing its narrative on why it deployed military men into the Volta Region during the voter registration.



She said the reasons for the deployment keeps changing due to which government official is speaking.



She made the remarks following President Akufo-Addo’s denial that the Volta Region was singled out for any special military operation in the run-up to the conduct of the voter registration exercise.



“Do you not find it exhausting that every time there is one explanation or the other for the same act? Depending on who is speaking there is always a different reason for why the military was there and for those of us who live in the constituency we don’t see anything wrong with them explaining through one person what exactly it is they sought to do."



"So, depending on who is speaking and on what platform they are on, the reasons for bringing the military into the community are different, that in itself is troubling, and we don’t know who to trust, or who is speaking the truth", she said.



The former Tourism Minister also said the president has been misled in regards to the reasons why the soldiers were deployed.



“I think that His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is being misled again because even if the military deployment wasn’t just to the Volta Region or Ketu South, it started in the Volta Region and his own colleagues and appointees spoke in the media and confirmed the fact the military was deployed there for specific reasons.”



