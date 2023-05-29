Akufo-Addo’s performance assessment should be based on pre-covid era – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Monday, 29 May 2023

The Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency in the Ashanti region has stated that if there is ever the need to assess the progress of the Akufo-Addo-led administration, it should be based on the first three years in office before COVID-19 struck.



The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs believes that the many hardships the country is encountering are not ones intentionally created by the Akufo-Addo regime but unforeseen and unplanned conditions never anticipated by any country in the world.



Speaking in an interview with Etsey Atisu on Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added that it is reasonable to believe and attribute the hardships in Ghana’s economy to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“For me, if you want to do any objective assessment of the performance of Akufo-Addo’s regime, it should be the first three years when covid had not struck. That was the force majeure that was never anticipated by any country. At the time, we overexaggerated our strength a bit but we were hardest hit,” he said.



The MP also mentioned the Russian-Ukrainian war as a factor in Ghana’s economic decline as according to him, Ghana transacted a lot of business with Ukraine.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added that the war in Ukraine cut off a lot of benefits Ghana enjoyed from the country hence shattering our economy.



“Our dealings with Ukraine in many areas; the importation of fertilizer, wheat importation, flour importation, cement, steel products and even the scholarship they were awarding our students, our partnership with Ukraine was, you know, a huge partnership that weighed grossly in our favour.



“So, the economy got shattered by all these forces but as I’m saying, we are climbing up and I believe we will get there,” he told GhanaWeb.



