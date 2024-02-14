Akufo-Addo's injury time reshuffle will not fix the 7 year mess created by his government – Minority

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng ESQ

The Minority in Parliament has noted the government’s ministerial reshuffle announced in a statement from the President to Parliament on February 14, 2024.



This is a mere remix of the Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia’s failed government.



This injury-time remix is insipid and uninspiring.



It is also too little too late, coming barely nine (9) months to the exit of the government. Neither will it solve the suffering and hardships confronting the people of Ghana as a result of the bad governance and massive uncontrolled corruption of the Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia’s government.



These injury-time reserves, who have been on the bench for more than seven years without warm-up, cannot make any meaningful impact in the remaining nine (9) months to salvage the sinking ship and the massive economic mess created by Alhaji Bawumia and his economic mismanagement team.



The tenure of this government has been characterised by excessive borrowing, unsustainable debt, an economic crisis, a high appetite for taxes, poor governance, reckless and wasteful expenditures, siphoning of state resources into private pockets of government appointees, as well as state capture by family and friends of the President and his Vice.



For the records, President Akufo-Addo has at all material times remained obstinate and defiant when the subject of reshuffle came up for discussion. For example, he rebuffed nearly 100 NPP Members of Parliament who demanded the immediate resignation of outgoing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



President Akufo-Addo also did not heed calls from the vast majority of Ghanaians who publicly urged him to reshuffle his government as a result of the non-performance of his Cabinet.



The NDC Minority believes that the best way to end the suffering and hardships of Ghanaians would have been for both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia to resign.



