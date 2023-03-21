Akufo-Addo’s directive for CID’s probe into Jubilee House galamsey suspicious – Apaak

General News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has described a suspicious President Akufo-Addo’s directive for the CID to probe allegations by former Minister for Environment, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s of Jubilee House involvement in galamsey activities.



Mr. Frimpong-Boateng, speaking on GTV has alleged that persons in the government, at the seat of government Jubilee House and members of the governing party are involved in galamsey activities.



Following the revelation by the former Minister for Environment a section of Ghanaians have called for an investigation into the allegations.



On the back of the calls from citizens the President wants the allegation investigated.



The Daily Graphic newspaper reports that the special investigation unit of the Criminal Investigation Department is in charge of the probe.



Commenting on the President’s directive, the Builsa South lawmaker says he wishes that either the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) or the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) investigate the allegation.



“I wish OSP or CHRAJ would rather investigate these allegations. Could the directive to the CID to investigate these allegations be a plot to clear, time will tell!,” Mr. Apaak stated in a tweet on Monday March 20, 2023.



He continued: “The record of the CID under New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Nana Akufo-Addo’s legendary tendency to clear his appointees of wrongdoing, make his order to the police to probe Prof Boateng’s allegations suspicious.”



However, the special unit of the CID has also written to the former Minister to assist in the investigation.