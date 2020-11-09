Politics of Monday, 9 November 2020

Akufo-Addo’s constant Ashanti visits show he’s done little here – Odike

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Kwasi Addai Odike has stated that the President has little to show in Ashanti Region hence his constant visits to the Region.



His comments come ahead of former President John Mahama’s expected visit to the region, less than 48 hours after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ended his tour.



Mr. Odike lashed out at the government for what he claims to be poor performance, especially on infrastructural needs in their stronghold.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, he cited the popular adage that ‘He that much is given much is expected’, explaining that “the government after receiving 76 percent votes from the [Ashanti] Region has nothing good to show off and this explains why President Akufo-Addo has been restless and trooping up and down the Ashanti Region”.



A founder member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Region, Alhaji Saani Mohamed, supported Odike’s claims explaining the government’s poor performance in the region has been poor.



He, therefore, urged the electorate to punish them by voting out the NPP for NDC in next month’s general elections.



Paneling the Monday edition of GhanAkoma were Akwasi Addai Odike, representing the UPP, Alhaji Saani Mohamed for NDC and Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa George Ayisi-Boateng, who refuted their claims explaining “the second coming of John Mahama is a total destruction”.



He urged Ghanaians to reject John Mahama and NDC in next month’s general elections.

