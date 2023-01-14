Akufo-Addo's cabinet blows GH₵2million on one retreat at Peduase – Ablakwa alleges

General News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu is alleging that one cabinet retreat by the Akufo-Addo administration at the Peduase Lodge costs taxpayers GH₵2million.



Ablakwa claimed that available documents indicate the government blows the above-stated amount on a single cabinet retreat it held at the Peduase Lodge.



In a panel discussion on Accra FM, Ablakwa promised to disclose the details of the expenditure in the course of the year.



Ablakwa lamented that had the government heeded to his calls for frugality, the country will not be in the mess it finds itself in.



“Some of the revelations I will be making this year are about the cabinet. If Ghanaians listened and took the revelations serious, we wouldn’t be where we are. You’ll be shocked that they spend GH₵2million on every cabinet retreat at Peduase.



“In the course of the year, I will release the breakdown. There is no genuine effort. They claim that they will not be using Land Cruisers but only saloon cars in Accra but they are still importing them. We will be putting out the documents soon,” he said.



Ablakwa added a future NDC government has a fiduciary duty to Ghanaians to prosecute all the persons behind the current economic mess.



